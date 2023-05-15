Three people were injured on Sunday - one of them seriously - in a traffic accident on Triq Ħal Far, Żurrieq.

The police said in a statement the car crash, reported at 6pm, involved a Toyota Passo driven by a 45-year-old Għaxaq man and an Opel Astra driven by a 36-year-old Birżebbuġa resident.

A 40-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa, a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were in the Opel Astra.

Three women - one aged 44 from Luqa and the other two, aged 70 and 79 from Għaxaq - as well as a 14-year-old boy, were in the Toyota Passo.

Civil Protection Department officials were called to the site before the injured people were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The 79-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while the 70-year-old and the teenager were slightly injured.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.