Three men who form part of an international pickpocketing gang were arrested by the police just after their arrival from Budapest on Monday.

The men, who are Romanian nationals aged 54, 40 and 39, are linked to a series of thefts in tourist hotspots across Europe dating back to 2010.

Local police believe that the men committed a series of crimes in Malta during the summer before leaving the country.

They are known to target victims in crowded places, especially buses, the police said.

Police worked with Europol, Interpol and law enforcement agencies in other countries to locate the men, pin down their history and track their movements.

Through intelligence-led-policing, the police learned that they were to return to Malta on Monday.

Police observed them as they landed in Malta and then got onto a bus to a hotel in St Julian’s, where they were then arrested.

They are to be charged in court on Wednesday.