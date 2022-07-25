A lotto draw on Saturday evening saw three players walk away with €166,666 each.

The players correctly predicted four out of five numbers drawn as part of the Lotto Quaterno, which offers a fixed jackpot of €500,000 to anyone who can correctly guess all five numbers. The draw happens twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Winning tickets were purchased at lotto booths in Żejtun and Vittoriosa.

The national lottery recently changed hands after Maltco’s concession expired and is now being run by National Lottery plc, a subsidiary of the IZI Group.

The next lotto draw is scheduled for Tuesday July 26 at 8:40pm following the TVM evening news.