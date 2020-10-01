Barcelona started their La Liga campaign strongly. Will they win their second on the trot against Celta Vigo?

Barcelona had a drama-packed two months – with Lionel Messi threatening departure, Luis Suarez’s move to rivals Atletico Madrid and new coach Ronald Koeman’s new regime. And yet, it seems that the Catalan giants didn’t have such dressing room politics on their mind when they defeated Villarreal four nil on their first outing.

The blaugrana’s first competitive match of the Koeman era was convincing. Promising star Ansu Fati scored twice and won a penalty, which Messi transformed. A Pau Torres own goal rounded off the score sheet.

Barcelona will be keen to keep up their momentum for their Thursday night clash against Celta Vigo. The latter, though, will be no pushovers. Celta have started their season strongly and are still unbeaten, with two draws against Eibar and Real Valladolid, and a victory against Valencia with a double by Iago Aspas.

Moreover, Celta Vigo have a good record when playing home at the Estadio de Balaidos – they are unbeaten in their last five league matches on home soil. Also, coach Oscar Garcia’s men have only lost two of their last 13 home league games. And against Barcelona, they usually perform well at home – in fact, Barca haven’t won at Balaidos for five years, back when Luis Enrique was still in charge of the team.

On Thursday, it will not be easy for Barcelona to take three points – but they will be looking to maintain their form. And they might have an edge, as they have won their last three away La Liga games. But the Galicians – who defeated Barca last June and effectively derailed the Catalan’s run for the title – have confidence on their side and will be looking to spoil Koeman’s first away game.

