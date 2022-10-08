Updated 12.12pm

Three police constables have been suspended from duty after their own colleagues reported them of having assaulted migrants.

The trio, two men and one woman who worked the same shift at the Ħamrun police station, are now the subjects of a criminal investigation into a racially-motivated crime.

Sources told Times of Malta that the constables are believed to have violently assaulted black people, with the matter coming to light after other police officers learnt of the practice and filed internal reports about it.

Investigators are now working to try and identify all the assault victims.

The investigation started on Friday.

Senior police sources said: "We will never tolerate such incidents and illegitimate force. The fact that we introduced a system of anonymous reporting helped with exposing this case."

One of the three constables under investigation was hospitalised on Friday evening after learning of the suspension and probe.

All three constables are young members of the police force, with one having graduated from the police training academy less than a year ago.

News of the constables’ suspension came in a statement issued by the Malta Police Force on Saturday morning, which also noted that magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry into the incident.

All three constables are suspected of having “seriously failed to uphold their duties, including through the use of unnecessary violence against people”, the statement said.

“The police corps will not tolerate any such episodes from its members, the majority of whom carry out their duty with honour” the statement read.