A 28-year-old man was slapped with a €4,000 fine after slightly injuring three police officers and found in possession of drugs in Gozo, police said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Żebbug, Gozo, was arraigned on Monday.

Police were called to stop an argument in Independence Square, Victoria on Sunday at around 9.45pm.

The man was ordered to stop, and after threatening and insulting them, he assaulted and slightly injured a police sergeant and two police constables.

The man was also charged with being in possession of cocaine, as well as disturbing the peace.

According to Newsbook, the argument took place during celebrations marking the Labour Party's general election victory.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for one year, plus a €4,000 fine.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Josef Gauci.