Three police officers have been promoted to the rank of superintendent.

Jesmond Micallef, Anna Marie Xuereb and Sandra Zammit were handed their appointment letters by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, accompanied by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

The appointments were announced by the police force in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Superintendents are among the highest-ranking officers within the police force, only being outranked by assistant commissioners, the deputy commissioner and police commissioner.