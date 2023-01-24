Starting on Friday 27 at 2 pm., the protagonists of the Malta Polo Club 2 goal tournament will make a stop in Valletta. The week before the Alexandra 2 goal tournament, the polo teams will parade on horseback, accompanied by mounted police.

The teams are expected to depart from Castille Area and arrive at St Georges Square before returning to the starting point.

The matches will take place on February 4 at Marsa Polo Club, four players per team will play on the oldest polo field in Europe built by the English Navy.

In this edition, four teams of up to two goal handicaps are taking part.

Each team will play each other in a Chukka. After the 6 chukkas, the two teams with the most points will battle it out during the 7th chukka.

