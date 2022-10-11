Sliema’s Chalet, Valletta’s Evans Building and the old Pixkerija fish market will all be open for development by the government and private sector, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking following a marathon Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Abela told Times of Malta that ministers had approved three major projects that will be carried out as public-private partnerships.

He said the government will soon be issuing public calls for proposals from the private sector to develop the site formerly known as Chalet on Sliema’s Tower Road.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

It would also be issuing calls to develop the 80-year-old fish market at Grand Harbour's Barriera Wharf and Evans Buildings at the lower end of Merchants Street, which nowadays houses the public registry.

The fish market had moved to Marsa in 2015 for the building to be developed into a boutique hotel.

Abela said he is confident there will be interest from the private sector in all three projects and that they would be three quality developments.

Last month, Times of Malta reported that several planned infrastructural projects which were to be entirely financed by national funds are expected to be frozen as the government attempts to cushion the spiralling cost of energy.

Shortly afterwards, Abela gave an interview on the Labour Party’s ONE media platform confirming that he wants to rope in the private sector to ensure major projects continue throughout the legislature.

On Tuesday he said the decision to approve the three buildings for development came after months of technical discussions and talks.