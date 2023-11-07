Three-quarters of a million people travelled through Malta International Airport (MIA) in October.

“This total represents an increase of 9.6 per cent over 2019 figures,” MIA said.

Figures published by MIA show that 771,253 passengers passed through the airport’s gates last month.

85 per cent of seats were filled on the airplanes that were in Malta, an increase of 6 per cent.

Italy, the UK, Germany, France and Spain were the MIA’s top markets in October.

Significantly more travellers from Italy and France, 47 per cent and 53 per cent, came to Malta when compared to the last pre-pandemic year, 2019.

Travellers from the United Kingdom and Germany are fewer, 17 per cent and 23 per cent compared to four years ago.

“The Airport now expects to welcome 7.8 million passengers by the end of 2023,” the MIA said