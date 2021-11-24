Three loggerhead turtles were released last Friday at Golden Bay after undergoing months of rehabilitation and making a full recovery, thanks to Nature Trust - FEE Malta with the support of the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA).

The executive president of Nature Trust, Vincent Attard explained how Benjamin was rescued in December 2020 with multiple cuts caused due to entanglement in marine debris. He was found in such a bad state that vet Anthony Gruppetta had no choice but to amputate one the front flippers.

Bernice a young female was one of two turtles rescued on August 15; an ingested hook had to be removed through a surgical intervention. The third turtle Ġiġa, weighing over 50kg was also rescued on the same day by the AFM, after being spotted not able to dive due to the ingestion of plastic.

Two of the turtles were released by Ira Losco and Ben Camille on behalf of Lottoland, who have just entered a long-term partnership with the Wildlife Rescue Team at the event. Lottoland also presented a €10,000 donation to support ongoing operations and contribute towards the purchase of more medical equipment for the rehabilitation of injured animals.

“Mankind’s biggest jackpot is our living nature. I think it’s extremely important that all companies, small or large, are socially committed to do their part and contribute to the environment. For our future. For a better world,” said Ira Losco, the local ambassador for Lottoland in Malta.

In October, Lottoland also embarked on a three-year project with local NGO Saġġar committing to propagate and plant 1,000 indigenous trees across Malta and Gozo. More recently the leading lotto betting operator was the first iGaming company to announce that it has completed the transition to become carbon neutral and signed the Climate Pledge.

Nigel Birrell, Lottoland CEO, commented: “Lottoland is a global business that is active in 15 markets, has over 350 employees and more than 15 million customers worldwide. Sustainability is at the heart of the company, and we are committed to supporting all the communities that we operate in.’’

Nature Trust - FEE Malta rescues all protected wildlife including marine turtles, dolphins, hedgehogs and reptiles. In 2020 the NGO launched an ambitious project to start building a new Rehabilitation Centre at the Xrobb l- Għaġin Nature Park to house all injured wildlife saved. The facilities include a nine-metre tank for injured dolphins and 18 turtle tanks to cope with the increased casualties.

Encouraged by a group of well-wishers, the three invigorated turtles were freed back into the Mediterranean, with the media documenting the heart-warming moments they took their first strokes and returned to freedom.

Ben Camille, who is also well known for his stand on issues that concern the environment added: ‘’The joy brought by seeing these beautiful wild animals being released back into their natural habitat is another reminder of how important it is to not dispose of your plastic in the wrong way. Let’s all work together to protect these marine creatures – with our help and consideration, loggerhead turtles can live up to a hundred years!’’

