Janalise Camilleri, Vanessza Balog and Hayley Mamo (picture above) have been reported missing, the police said.
No details were given other than that they were last seen near Sta Venera.
It is understood that the three girls have been missing for three days.
Anyone having any information was asked to phone on 21 224001 / 119 or contact the nearest police station.
