A man, who harassed and stalked his ex insisting on seeing the couple’s 18-month-old child, was denied bail after the court heard how the woman had filed three reports in two days.

The alleged victim turned up at the domestic violence unit on Thursday at around 1 am after a fresh clash with her former partner, 30-year-old and self-employed Justin Chetcuti from Mosta.

The woman told police that the father of her young child kept bombarding her with messages that were also insulting and threatening in nature.

He persistently followed her around, insisting that he wanted to see his son.

Just a day before that latest report, Inspector Omar Zammit from the domestic violence unit had called Chetcuti and asked him to go over to his office.

But the man said that he could not make it, blaming his inability to do so on “his painful back”.

He promised the inspector that he would go the following morning but instead kept up with his harassment, trying to track down his ex and telling her that he wanted to see his son.

The man was arrested and escorted to court on Friday, pleading not guilty to stalking and harassment, insulting and threatening the alleged victim, causing her slight injuries as well as wilfully damaging her mobile.

He was also charged with relapsing.

Asked by defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri whether the issue of access to the minor was the “apple of discord” between the estranged couple, the prosecutor confirmed.

The lawyer pointed out that the accused had not been allowed to see his son for quite some time.

“Does that justify the threats?” remarked presiding Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

The court turned down a request for a ban on the accused’s name after the prosecution objected, pointing out that proceedings were public.

A ban was issued only on the name of the alleged victim.

A request for bail was also objected to because proceedings were still at a premature stage, with the woman still to testify and the parties living close to each other.

Moreover, the alleged offences were frequently repeated.

The victim had filed four reports in two weeks, three of them over two days.

Every time police spoke to the accused, he always came up with some excuse not to go to the police office, said Zammit, adding that the man was untrustworthy.

The accused’s lawyer countered that it all started because the father was not allowed to see his son.

He now understood what this could lead to and would not keep up with his behaviour.

“But God forbid if every person denied access to his child ends up in jail,” Cuschieri said.

However, the court turned down the request deeming that bail was premature at this stage, even because the victim was still to testify.