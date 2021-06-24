Three schemes worth €12.1 million to support businesses as part of the post-COVID-19 economic stimulus plan were launched on Thursday by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli.

The schemes, supported by Malta Enterprise, include a one time grant of €1,000 per company or business which had to close after May 10 due to a legal notice imposing restrictions because of the pandemic.

The other two schemes will provide assistance to businesses that had to close their operations as a result of legal notices issued in March. These businesses will be helped with their rent and electricity bills.

An email will be sent to eligible applicants directing them to the applications.

More information is available here.



