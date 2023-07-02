Two men and a woman were seriously injured when a car crashed into a tree in Attard on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at Triq Ħal Warda at 4pm when the Peugeot 508 driven by a 46-year-old man from Birżebbuġa went out of control and crashed into the tree.

Two men aged 77 and 69 and a woman aged 68, all resident in the USA who were passengers in the car, were seriously hurt.

The driver and a woman also resident in the US, 76, were slightly hurt.

The police are investigating.