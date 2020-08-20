Police who responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a St Julian's apartment arrested three young men on Thursday after finding drugs.

The three, all Spanish nationals, aged 23, were found to be in possession of suspected ecstasy, cannabis resin and grass.

The police said they were called to an apartment block in Triq il-Mensija at 4.15am.

The men ignored police instructions to get out of their apartment, and the police therefore, made their way in and arrested them after finding the drugs.