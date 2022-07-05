If you’re eager to find out the sports you can enjoy in Malta, you will be happy to know that they are similar to what you would find in most other regions. This similarity owes to the British influence during the 19th and 20th centuries, which has continued to date. You may have heard of some of these sports, while others will be a discovery. Without further ado, let’s uncover the three top options.

Football

Like most other nations, football is deeply entrenched in Maltese traditions. So popular is this sport that almost all locals have engaged in a game at one point. After all, people play football just about anywhere. Locals play it on the streets, in their homes, on the beaches, at school, during work retreats, etc. You get the gist – there’s always a football game taking place. Moreover, players have the chance to take their gameplay to the next level by betting on their favorite teams using betting sites like bet365, which cater to fans in the region. Maltese fans often support their local teams but also have preferences in the international scene. Thus, placing wagers is another way to enjoy football and hopefully make some money. That’s why the game has caught on like a wildfire in this nation.

But how did it all start? The history of football in Malta dates to the 19th century, when British rulers had camped in the region. At the time, the soldiers needed a way to pass the time and decided to start playing football. The game was such a hit that it grew to include a league by the start of the 20th century. Since then, football has not suffered a dip and has instead taken off to the point where the national team has reached the final stages of World Cups.

Fans who want to enjoy local soccer often do so at Ta’ Qali Stadium, among other football grounds on the island. And when the Maltese Premier League comes around, the excitement is evident as fans back any of the 14 teams that go at it.

So, why is football the most popular option in Malta? Besides the rich history on the island, this sport also boasts:

Simplicity : Even someone who has not played football can understand how it works. The rules are not overly complex; you know what to do and avoid within a few minutes of playing the game. This simplicity also makes it easy for fans to back their teams and even put money where their mouths are.

: Even someone who has not played football can understand how it works. The rules are not overly complex; you know what to do and avoid within a few minutes of playing the game. This simplicity also makes it easy for fans to back their teams and even put money where their mouths are. Entertainment : The back and forth present in the game, coupled with unpredictability, makes football such a fun activity. One minute, a team may be close to scoring a goal; the next, the opposing team has thwarted the attack and scored a goal. The game has an element of surprise, and that suspense is incredible.

: The back and forth present in the game, coupled with unpredictability, makes football such a fun activity. One minute, a team may be close to scoring a goal; the next, the opposing team has thwarted the attack and scored a goal. The game has an element of surprise, and that suspense is incredible. Competitiveness: What’s the point of enjoying a game where the teams are not invested in winning? Football is entertaining as both teams go head-to-head, putting their best foot forward, and are keen to earn the glory of the win. Teams will always deliver whether they want more points on the table, a comeback after a previous defeat, or prove that they still have it.

These are but some of the reasons why this sport continues to rake in fans year after year.

Horse racing

While football may be the most popular sport in Malta, its history is not as entrenched as horse racing. In the 15th century, the Knights of Malta introduced this sport, making it accessible to the locals. Since then, horse racing events have adorned the calendars of people living in Malta. Most of these races take place at the Marsa racing course between October and May, each Sunday. They feature horse races in different categories, some of which involve horses tied to wheeled carts moving at a given stride. That means that Maltese can schedule Sundays as their days out and use this as a chance to destress and make money on the side.

The Imnarja horse race takes the cake as it has been around for centuries and continues to attract throngs of fans. You can attend it on June 29 each year. Like football, horse racing is also highly unpredictable as the weather plays a crucial role in the outcome of the events. So, if you want that extra kick of adrenaline, you know where you can source it in the next horse racing season.

Boċċi (boules)

How about a traditional game to top off our list? Boċċi Malta is a traditional sport that made headway in the 16th century. It goes by several other names in different countries, and you might even realise that you have played its variation.

What gameplay constitutes bocci? Each game has two teams with 1 person on each side or two to four people forming a team for each side. The game has nine balls, eight of which the players can use, and one which acts as the target ball. Players must roll the balls on a flat surface to ensure fairness. The goal is to roll the balls as close to the target ball as possible. And whoever (or whichever team) achieves this wins the game. Have you ever played anything close to this?

Boċċi is such a popular sport that most towns in Malta have a boċċi club. And you can join one and start playing.

Sporting is deeply ingrained in Maltese culture, making it easy for sports lovers to find something they can enjoy. Other popular sports in the country include national regatta, basketball, and rugby. What is your pick?

