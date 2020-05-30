Three statues in Qrendi have been restored thanks to Malta Tourism Authority funds, as part of a project to boost Malta’s draw as a religious tourism destination.

The statues represent St Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes and the soul.

Speaking in Qrendi, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that the government was keen to build on religious tourism, both local and foreign, as a “pillar” for the local tourism sector. An estimated 200,000 tourists visit Qrendi, which hosts the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples, every year.

She said the project had only cost €3,500.

With the statues restored, the project will now shift to its second phase which will see the Our Lady of Graces chapel restored. Works there are currently at the surveying stage.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli. Video: Tourism Ministry

The minister thanked Qrendi mayor David Schembri, parish administrator Rev Fr. Mario Said and the village’s two band clubs for their help throughout the restoration works.

MTA product development director Kevin Fsadni said the authority was keen to invest in Malta’s smaller villages. Mayor Schembri said the project would help boost knowledge of Qrendi’s culture.

