Three students were hospitalised on Wednesday morning after taking sleeping pills.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said that the students, who all attend the Gozo secondary school in Victoria had admitted to having taken the pills after being admitted to hospital.

Their parents rushed to hospital as soon as they were informed of the incident.

According to the government, the police were also called in to investigate.

One of the students was discharged from hospital later in the day while the remaining two students remain admitted and are under observation.

No further information was supplied in the statement.