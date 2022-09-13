All three summer months recorded maximum air temperatures that were over 7°C higher than their respective monthly norms.

The summer brought air temperatures that were 1.7°C higher than the seasonal climate norm, peaking at 39.2°C in mid-August.

The Meteorological Office provided a round-up for the summer months in a statement on Tuesday.

Between June and August, temperatures ranged between a night-time minimum of 17.2°C recorded in June, and a daytime maximum of 39.2°C reached halfway through August.

Having averaged 27.9°C, the air temperature for summer was 1.7°C higher than the seasonal climate norm, the Met Office said.

At 38°C, June’s maximum air temperature was 9.2°C higher than the norm but did not topple the month’s record of 41.5°C which had been reached in 2021.

On the mean sea surface temperatures, the Met Office said these were between 2°C and 2.7°C higher than the respective monthly norms. Warmer-than-average temperatures were recorded locally as a prolonged marine heatwave rippled across the Mediterranean Sea.

"At 29.1°C, the mean sea surface temperature for August exceeded the norm by 2.4°C and was the warmest of the summer season in Malta," the office said.

During the summer months, there was a total of 1,084.4 sunshine hours recorded, surpassing the seasonal climate norm by 43.3 hours.

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history, with the continent suffering blistering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday.

The Met Office said July delighted sunseekers with clear skies and sunshine, August treated keen cloud spotters to the frequent formation of imposing clouds which are associated with rainfall and thunderstorms.

Thunder was reported on August 11 and 12, with the former day yielding 5mm of precipitation in Luqa as some other localities in Malta were hit by more intense showers, the Met Office said.

A total of 7mm of rainfall was measured by the Met Office in August, making the month the wettest of the summer season. July and August – as June was completely dry - produced a total of 7.2 mm of precipitation, which did not measure up to the seasonal norm of 15.8 mm.

Meanwhile, June accounted for the summer’s strongest wind gust, which was measured on the tenth day of the month blowing at 40.7 knots from the west by northwest. These winds brought temporary respite from the high temperatures that had been registered at the beginning of the month.