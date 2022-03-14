Kai Havertz’s sublime finish ensured there was a calm ending to Chelsea’s chaotic week with a 1-0 win over Newcastle edging the Blues closer to the now much-needed financial boost of a place in next season’s Champions League.

The race for the top four was the theme of the weekend with league leaders Manchester City having to wait until Monday to respond to Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 win at Brighton that closed the gap at the top to three points.

Manchester United and West Ham kept themselves in the hunt with emotional wins as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick beat Spurs, while Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko broke down in tears after scoring in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

However, it is Arsenal who have a grip on fourth with three games in hand to come after seeing off Leicester 2-0.

