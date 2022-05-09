Manchester City showed no signs of a Champions League hangover on a weekend that could prove decisive in the battle for the Premier League title as they stretched their lead at the top of the table to three points.
City demolished Newcastle 5-0 at the Etihad after Liverpool dropped points at Anfield for the first time since October in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
Dropped points for Spurs also allowed Arsenal to open up a four-point lead in the battle for fourth and Champions League football next season.
At the bottom it was Everton’s weekend as they secured a rare away win at Leicester, while Burnley and Leeds were beaten.
