Manchester City’s stumble at Southampton has given Liverpool hope of rekindling a Premier League title race after a weekend of major developments in the battle for a top-four finish and to avoid relegation.

Nine points now separate the top two after City were held 1-1 at St. Mary’s and Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1, but Jurgen Klopp’s men have a game in hand and still have to travel to face the champions in April.

Manchester United were the big winners in the fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League as they climbed into fourth thanks to a last-gasp 1-0 win over West Ham, while Tottenham and Arsenal dropped points.

The battle at the bottom is also heating up as victories for Norwich and Newcastle piled the pressure on Everton to get the appointment of their next permanent manager right.

