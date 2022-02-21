There may be a Premier League title race after all as a Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham ended Manchester City’s unbeaten run stretching back to October, while Liverpool kept up their chase of the leaders by seeing off Norwich.

The gap between the top two is down to six points with a game in hand for Liverpool to come against Leeds on Wednesday.

Spurs’ win also reawakened their bid to finish in the top four, but Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves were also victorious to keep Antonio Conte’s men down in eighth.

The battle to beat the drop also intensified with Newcastle, Everton and Leeds pulled back towards the bottom three by much-needed wins for Watford and Burnley.

