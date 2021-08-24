Chelsea strengthened their status as title challengers with a dominant display to win 2-0 at Arsenal on Sunday that saw the European champions move alongside Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton and Tottenham are the only other sides to so far take six points from their opening two games after Manchester United faltered in a 1-1 draw at Southampton after a flying start in hitting Leeds for five last weekend.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from another action-packed few days of Premier League action.

Lukaku proves his worth

Chelsea unleashed club record signing Romelu Lukaku onto an already wounded Arsenal and the Belgian opened his account for the Blues within 15 minutes of his second debut.

Lukaku had scored 113 Premier League goals for West Brom, Everton and Manchester United, but none in his first spell at Chelsea, when he struggled for game time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta