Arsenal took another giant stride towards a first Premier League title in 19 years as Eddie Nketiah’s dramatic late winner saw off Manchester United 3-2 at the Emirates.

But Manchester City and Erling Haaland reminded the Gunners that the champions will not relinquish their title without a fight as the Norwegian’s hat-trick beat Wolves 3-0.

United’s defeat and a goalless draw for Newcastle at Crystal Palace opened the door for Liverpool and Chelsea to close on the top four, but neither side could find the net in a drab 0-0 draw at Anfield.

At the other end of the table, seven points separate the bottom seven as West Ham were the only winners among that group with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Nketiah rises to the challenge

When Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury at the World Cup, many Arsenal fans feared their Premier League title hopes could be fatally undermined.

But Nketiah has risen to the challenge in spectacular style.

More details on SportsDesk.