Manchester City maintained the only perfect record in the Premier League, but Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham produced impressive wins this weekend to remain just two points behind at the top of the table.

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick eased City to a 5-1 win over Fulham, while Son Heung-min also bagged a treble as Spurs’ continued to impress under Ange Postecoglou in a 5-2 victory at Burnley.

Liverpool swept aside Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield.

And stoppage time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus ensured Arsenal took the three points from a 3-1 win over Manchester United.

