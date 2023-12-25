Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa all missed out on the chance to make a statement in the Premier League while Manchester City were away at the Club World Cup.

Just six points separate the top five teams at Christmas and Pep Guardiola's men, in fifth spot, have a game in hand.

Elsewhere this weekend, Manchester United and Chelsea slipped to dispiriting defeats, with few signs from either club that they are close to turning the corner.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com