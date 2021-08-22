Three teenagers were injured in an explosion in Kirkop on Sunday.

The police said that the teenagers, aged 14, 15 and 16, were playing in fields near Triq Danny Cremona, and found an undetonated firework that exploded while they were playing with it.

All three are from Kirkop. They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Although their condition is not yet known, two of them at least are unlikely to have suffered serious injuries.

The police are investigating.