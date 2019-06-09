Three theatres are to be fixed up and restored in a two-year, €1 million project to improve community theatre spaces.

Teatru Salesjan in Sliema, Teatru Pandora in Żejtun and the Blue Arena Theatre in Żabbar will benefit from funds allocated to the Thretre Spaces Funding Scheme, the Cultural Ministry said on Saturday.

The scheme seeks to build on a research study cataologuing theatrical spaces across Malta and Gozo. A first strand of that scheme saw €60,000 invested in five different projects, which included Teatru Metanoia in Luqa, Teatru Astra in Victoria Gozo and the MADC Clubhouses.

A second strand of the scheme would now focus on larger-scale infrastructural works in theatres, improving their functionality and bringing them up to standard with modern-day standards.

Video: Culture Ministry

“The three selected projects are potential performative sites and the awarded funds are an investment to make these theatres professionally functional. We will keep striving to have these funds available on an annual basis”, said Arts Council Malta director of funding and strategy Mary Ann Cauchi.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said that the works would fulfil another electoral pledge and help encourage the development of community theatre.