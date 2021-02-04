Three people have been appointed as 'thematic' ambassadors for Malta.

Cecilia Attard Pirotta will be ambassador for women, peace and security; Godfrey Baldacchino ambassador for islands and small states; and André Xuereb ambassador for digital affairs.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo met the three new ambassadors on Thursday and said that through their appointment, the ministry “aims to address new realities and keep pace with the continued transition and development in international relations”.

The ambassadors are expected to encourage and influence the debate around current issues and challenges, he said.

Attard Pirotta’s mandate includes advising the government on domestic and foreign policy in relation to women, peace and security, strengthening the national dimension of the United Nations’ Women, Peace and Security agenda, and to represent Malta in national and international initiatives that advance women’s participation in peace and security.

She is responsible for the implementation of the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, in accordance with the terms defined in a UN resolution.

Baldacchino will focus on strengthening Malta's role on islands and small states. He will lead efforts to promote the interests of small states in the international arena.

He will work closely with the University’s Institute of Islands and Small States, as well as with the Malta-based Small States Centre of Excellence to promote, among other things, scholarship opportunities in this field.

He will also advise the government on how to promote the interests of small states, with an increase in Malta’s allocation from the Overseas Development Fund to these states.

Xuereb, who will be based in Malta, will promote the potential and existing opportunities Malta offers, and work with the government to support Maltese companies that want to expand their operations beyond national borders. He will also lead Malta’s international commitment to advancing and protecting the security interests of Malta’s national and foreign policy in cyber and critical technology.