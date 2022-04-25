Manchester City and Liverpool look set to go down to the wire in the title race after contrasting victories this weekend.

Arsenal improved their prospects of a long-awaited return to the Champions League, while Burnley are dreaming of a great escape.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Man. City sparkle as Liverpool show grit

While leaders Manchester City showcased all their attacking talent in a ruthless 5-1 demolition of Watford, Liverpool had to dig deep 24 hours later to finish a fractious Merseyside derby with a 2-0 win against Everton.

Fuelled by four goals from Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola’s team threw down the gauntlet to Liverpool on Saturday, temporarily moving four points clear at the top.

For 62 minutes at Anfield on Sunday, it seemed Everton might do a huge favour to City as they frustrated Liverpool with a defiant defensive performance.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta