Even though gambling has become incredibly popular in many parts of the world, there are still some countries where gambling remains illegal. For instance, the gambling industry in Japan is a bit special because most forms of gambling are illegal in the country, though with a few exceptions. The Japanese laws prohibit most forms of gambling, and they only allow Japanese citizens to gamble on a few sports such as horse racing and motorsports.

However, online gambling seems to be very popular, and you might wonder how this is possible when gambling at casinos is prohibited in the country? If Japanese gamblers want to play online casino, the only way for them to access online casinos in a legal way is by using online casinos that are regulated by foreign operators. So if gamblers in Japan want to find any Japanese online casinos, they have to be operated by a foreign country. Are you interested in getting to know more about the Japanese casino market? In this article, you can read three things you probably didn’t know about the online gambling industry in Japan.

They have no land-based casino venues

Due to the Japanese gambling laws, you can’t find any land-based casino venues in Japan. Any land-based casino venue is prohibited which is why Japan doesn’t have any physical casino venues. The gambling laws in Japan have been pretty strict for quite some time, and now there is a new gambling law that has slowly opened up for the possibility of opening land-based casino venues in the country. However, this is easier said than done because it will probably take years before this becomes a reality.

Gambling halls

Despite the fact that the Japanese gambling laws prohibit any land-based casino venues, Japanese gamblers still have the opportunity to play fun games and win money prizes. Instead of casino venues, you can find specific gambling halls in Japan where many Japanese citizens go to play on machines called Pachinko.

These machines look a lot like the classic slot machines from casinos, and these gambling halls look a lot like casino venues. However, it is not considered to be gambling when the Japanese citizens visit the halls and play on Pachinko machines. Playing on Pachinko machines is extremely popular because it is a good way for Japanese gamblers to have fun and have the chance of winning gifts or money prizes.

Cheaper gambling

Another thing you might not know about the online gambling industry in Japan is the fact that it is much cheaper to gamble at online casinos in Japan than in most countries in Europe or North America. If Japanese gamblers want to play fun casino games online, they can play a lot of different games without spending a lot of money. At some casinos, they don’t have to make any bets in order to be able to play, and at other casinos they can place bets for as low as five cents.

