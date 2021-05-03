Mark Selby stayed on course for a fourth world snooker title on Sunday when he opened up a 10-7 lead in the final against Shaun Murphy

Selby, the champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017, won the last four frames of the evening in the best-of-35 frame final which concludes Monday.

He had trailed 4-6 and 6-7 before hitting back with impressive breaks of 67, 86, 57 and 90.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta