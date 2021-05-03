Mark Selby stayed on course for a fourth world snooker title on Sunday when he opened up a 10-7 lead in the final against Shaun Murphy
Selby, the champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017, won the last four frames of the evening in the best-of-35 frame final which concludes Monday.
He had trailed 4-6 and 6-7 before hitting back with impressive breaks of 67, 86, 57 and 90.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us