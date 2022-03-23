Two men and a woman are under arrest after police investigations into cocaine trafficking.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said they had received information that a 51-year-old Italian man was using a property in Hal Far for trafficking.

The suspect was followed and stopped in Marsaxlokk and found to be in possession of €10,000 in cash. A search of his Hal Far property then yielded almost a kilo of cocaine.

A search of the man's residence in Zurrieq yielded a further €40,000 in cash.

As part of the investigation, the police also raided a private residence in Msida, where a man from the Dominican Republic and a Spanish woman were arrested after items related to drug trafficking were found.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is holding an inquiry.

The three are expected to be taken to court later on Wednesday. Investigations are being conducted by police inspectors Mark Mercieca, Marshall Mallia and Keith Mallan.