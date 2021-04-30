Three people will be charged in court over the organisation of an illegal party held during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier in April.

News of the event made headlines after footage of the party, showing dozens of teenagers gathering in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules in an undisclosed villa was shared online.

At the time, the police said they were investigating the case together with the Malta Tourism Authority and the health department.

A police spokesperson has now confirmed the investigations by the three entities have been concluded and three people will be "charged accordingly". Details on what the charges will involve and when the trio will be taken to court were not disclosed.

Under the current COVID-19 laws, all mass gatherings are banned, and anyone caught organising such events is liable to a €3,000 fine.

Earlier in April, when the event was held, people from more than two households were not allowed to gather. This rule was relaxed on Monday, with four households now allowed to gather in a private residence.

The investigations have also confirmed the party was held in Burmarrad.

At least two guests who were at the party have publicly admitted attending and apologised for breaking rules that ban mass gatherings and more than two households from meeting in a private residence.

It remains unclear who organised the party and how many people were actually in attendance.

In March, a person was to be charged in court for organising a mass event after an illegal party was held in Pembroke during the weekend that cases reached record numbers.

In that case, videos of the illegal rave were also uploaded on social media and the police were able to get to the bottom of the case within a day.