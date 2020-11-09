Three Somali men have been arrested over a mugging report in St Julian's, the police said on Monday.

In a statement, the police said the alleged mugging took place on October 21 on Triq San Ġorġ.

A 27-year-old Hungarian man filed a report at 3am on the day. According to initial investigations, one of the alleged aggressors grabbed the man by the neck and pushed him off his feet, while the other two stole a watch and other items.

The three men were identified by the Major Crimes Unit.

The men, two of whom are aged 24 an the third one is 26-years-old, will be charged in court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.