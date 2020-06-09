Three men are under arrest for allegedly stealing €250,000 from a gaming company.

The arrest of the three Bulgarians was made early on Tuesday.

The alleged theft, through illicit winnings, was made over a period of three years from a gaming company in St Julian's.

The company alerted the police in January, pointing to a worker and another two persons as possible suspects.

The police said they started to monitor the worker, a 36-year-old Bulgarian,

and the other two individuals, aged 32 and 27, both Bulgarians resident in Malta.

Long investigations showed that the crime took place between October 2017 and January this year.

The three are expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday.