Three people are to be taken to court on April 1, accused of causing involuntary damage to a Hamrun apartment block, after a wall adjacent to a construction site collapsed, leaving five families out of their homes.

The collapse at Mimosa Street came early on June 13, to the shock of residents and passers by. Residents of the block had long complained that the works were becoming increasingly of concern and had filed several complaints with the Building Regulations Office.

A police spokesperson confirmed that three people face charges of causing involuntary damage, as per the findings of the magisterial inquiry that was concluded in December.

The three people were identified as the director of the company carrying out the project, an official from the same company as well as the project's architect.

The case is set to be heard on April 1 before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Meanwhile the families affected by the collapse of the block say they have been kept in the dark about any outcomes of the magisterial inquiry.

They said that they had learned of developments in the case from the media, and that not even their lawyer had been informed.

"We had to find out about this through the media," the families told Times of Malta.

"It's clear that what we think about this is of very little importance to them."