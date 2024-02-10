More than three tonnes of oranges, lemons and mandarines imported from Sicily were blocked from entering Malta early on Saturday morning, the agriculture ministry said.

The 3,033kg of citrus fruits was packed into 306 boxes and brought to Malta via the catamaran.

It was returned after inspectors noted that the fruit was packed together with leaves and stems, in violation of pest control rules.

Boxes of the rejected oranges. Photo: DOI

The Plant Health Directorate will also be seeking to sanction the importer, in line with the Plant Quarantine Act.

Citrus trees are vulnerable to a variety of pests, with the Citrus Tristeza Virus (CTV) being among the most dangerous.

CTV is present all across the globe and impacts all citrus trees. The virus cannot be controlled by any pesticide, and the only control mechanism for this disease is that of uprooting and burning infected trees and applying pesticides for the vectors.

Malta has seen a number of CTV outbreaks in the past decade, with one of the largest dating back to 2017.

To reduce the risk of allowing the virus into Malta, all imported citrus fruit must be free of all leaves or stems.

“Inspections are carried out to ensure organisms that can harm local plants are now allowed into the country and given the chance to spread,” the agriculture ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

“The illegal trade of citrus fruit that does not conform with Maltese laws places local agriculture at risk. The interception of this fruit is testament to the government’s commitment to protect local farmers and consumers,” the ministry said.

Anyone who suspects fruit or vegetables are being illegally imported can contact the Plant Health Directorate on plantquarantine@gov.mt or 22926535.