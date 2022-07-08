This weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix is a home race for world champion Max Verstappen, while offering a chance for Yuki Tsunoda to cool his brain and Carlos Sainz to start as a winner.

AFP examines three topics doing the rounds in the paddock at the RedBullRing.

Home benefits for Max

As befits a Formula One world champion with a few euros in the bank Max Verstappen can count on a number of places he considers ‘home’ in Formula One.

A particular favourite of the Dutch driver’s boasts an immaculately tarmacked 4.318km drive tracing a loop in the Styrian mountains.

For the past few years he has kept the tens of thousands of his fellow countrymen who descend on this verdant fir-lined patch of perfection for a weekend-long party in high spirits.

With four wins out of the last six races on the circuit he is the true master of the Red Bull Ring, the venue for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

And it falls at a good time the week after a substantial chunk of Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri hitched a lift on his car at Silverstone to put paid to his British Grand Prix chances.

