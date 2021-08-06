Three Unigra products are being recalled by Caramelo Abela Marketing Ltd, the Italian company’s Maltese partner.

The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure after it was found that a micro ingredient had a slightly higher level of ethylene oxide used as a common sterilant.

The recalled products are Bravocrem Cooking Cream 200ml, Orasi Barista Almond Drink 1Ltr, and Orasi Coconut Milk 1L.

The affected products come with the following batch numbers and expiry dates.

Unigra Bravocrem Cooking Cream 200ml, batch 21083, expiry 19/03/2022; Unigra Orasi Barista Almond Drink 1Ltr, batch 21061, expiry 25/02/2022, and Unigra Orasi Coconut Milk 1Ltr, batch 21091, expiry 27/03/2022.