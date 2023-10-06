Three videos promoting good mental health have been launched by the Commissioner for Children and the Family Minister on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is marked on Tuesday.

The theme chosen for this year is "Our minds, Our Rights".

Video 1

In a statement, the Office of the Commissioner for Children noted that mental health is a universal human right, even for children.

"Everyone has the right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community," it said.

Video 2

Two of the videos aim to create awareness among school children, one among those in primary, the other for those in middle/secondary.

The videos will form part of a toolkit for educators together with lesson plans and activities to be carried out in class.

Video 3

The toolkits will be disseminated in all State, church and independent schools. All will be encouraged to hold a lesson so as to create awareness about the importance of maintaining good mental health.

The third video aims to create awareness among parents and those working with children to recognise signs in children facing problems.

This video will also form part of a social media campaign.

If you are experiencing difficulty and need advice/ support reach out for help, you may contact support line 179 which offers 24/7 help.