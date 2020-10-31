The 2020 Six Nations Championship finally concludes on Saturday, with three teams still in title contention.

Some 237 days after the coronavirus pandemic brought the tournament to a halt Ireland, currently a point ahead of title rivals England and France, have the destiny of the Championship in their hands.

Ireland will be crowned champions if they win away to France with a bonus-point, achieved by scoring four or more tries.

With the Stade de France match the last of the day’s three fixtures, both the Irish and the French will kick-off knowing exactly what they need to do.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta