Sunday's meeting at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the new 2021 horse racing season. The programme consisted of eleven trotters all for trotters.

The two major events were class Premier races which were won by Caid De Bengale and Eagle B Butcher, respectively. Sixteen-year-old Cherise Farrugia finished as the best driver of the day with three wins.

Nine trotters lined up for the first class Premier race.

Castle Rose (Marco Debono) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Caid De Bengale (Cherise Farrugia) and Vindaloo (Mario Farrugia).

