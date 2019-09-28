SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Grech 15pen.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Alhinho 10

Criaco 76 pen.

Lazgir 80

Ħamrun Spartans needed two late goals to see off Senglea Athletic and join Floriana at the top of the Premier League standings.

It was far from a comfortable victory for the Reds who needed to show great resilience to break the resistance of a Senglea side who worked hard throughout the 90 minutes to keep out the Spartans forward.

In the end it was French striker Wilfried Domoraud who made all the difference for the Spartans when in the space of four minutes he first won the penalty from which Marco Criaco put the Spartans ahead before setting up Soufiane Lagzir for the third goal that sealed the three points.

For Ħamrun, this was their third successive win and lifts them to the top of the standings on the 11-point mark, level with Floriana.

Valdo Alhinho was handed his first start by Ħamrun Spartans coach Manuele Blasi as the Portuguese midfielder replaced Jorge Ailton while goalkeeper Emanuel Bartolo returned in goal after serving a one-match ban with Jean Claude Debattista dropping to the bench.

Senglea, on their part, recalled striker William Zamble at the expense of Jan Tanti in their only change from their 2-1 defeat to Hibernians.

Alhinho took little time to repay the faith shown in him by Ħamrun coach Blasi as the Portuguese fired his team ahead with a fine strike on 10 minutes. The former Valletta midfielder picked the ball from 30 metres out and hit a firm drive that flew into the top corner of the net.

But Senglea took just five minutes to level matters. Goalkeeper Bartolo was adjudged to have brought down Zamble inside the area and from the resultant penalty, Leighton Grech sent the Ħamrun goalkeeper the wrong way.

Ħamrun responded immediately and on 18 minutes Criaco found Wilfried Domoraud who fired wide. A minute later, Nicola Leone’s low shot was somehow kept out by Curmi but from the rebound Lagzir failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal.

Senglea finally threatened on the half hour when Taisei Marukawa sped past Orestis Nikolopoulos but his low drive was blocked by Bartolo.

For the rest of the half, Ħamrun continued to see more off the ball and Clayton Failla almost put the back infront with a thumping drive from the distance was brilliantly pushed away by Curmi.

The second half kept the same script of the first with Ħamrun seeing more of the ball with Senglea happy to play the waiting game and try to hit with quick forays through Marukawa.

It was Senglea who threatened first after the break when Marcelo Dias sent in a cross which was deflected into the path of substitute Sean Cipriott but his downward header was easily saved by Bartolo.

Eighteen minutes from time, Ħamrun almost restored their lead when Nikolopoulos met with Criaco’s corner but his thumping header was deflected just wide.

The Spartans were back in the driving seat on 76 minutes when Domoraud was upended inside the area by Dias and from the spot Criaco sent Curmi the wrong way.

The goal took the fight out of Senglea and Ħamrun added a third four minutes later.

Domoraud powered his way past his marker and his shot was somehow kept out by Curmi. The Frenchman was first onto the rebound and he set up Lagzir who blasted home.

Nicola Leone of Ħamrun Spartans was named BOV Player of the Match.