Three women - aged 46, 86 and 91 - died while COVID positive between Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 392 new COVID cases were detected overnight according to figures published by the health authorities on Facebook.

This means Malta currently has 3,864 known virus cases.

The number of people with COVID who are being treated in Mater Dei hospital has risen to 77, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

Those who have tested positive for the virus or are in mandatory quarantine can vote in special centres.

The electoral commission originally opened four COVID voting centres, but as numbers spiked, it increased the number of booths.

District one and six voters with COVID or in quarantine can vote at the Paola MCAST.

District two and four voters can go to Smart City, while district three and five voters can cast their vote in Hal Far.

District seven and eleven voters can head to Ta' Qali, while district eight and nine voters can vote at the Life Sciences Park and district 10 and 12 voters can head to Pembroke.

Gozo - or district 13 - voters can cast their votes at Ta Xhajma in Xewkija.

The public health data also shows that over 349,700 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.