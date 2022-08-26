Three women were handed a suspended sentence on Friday after admitting to having worked in prostitution at a St Paul’s Bay apartment.

Denise Nicolle Tinoco Alzate, 22, Maira Michel Tinoco Alzate, 26, and Stephania Hincapie Rodriguez, 27 were escorted to court on Friday charged with having run a brothel from their flat.

The three - all Colombian nationals - were also charged with using the residence for prostitution or other immoral purposes.

Neighbours, disturbed by the comings and goings at the women’s flat, had alerted the police who set up surveillance at the block.

Those reports were eventually verified and investigators obtained a search and arrest warrant.

Inside the flat, they came across items related to prostitution.

The women had apparently travelled to Malta in search of a job but ended up working in prostitution, said prosecuting Inspectors Kylie Borg and Dorianne Tabone.

When making submissions on punishment, the prosecution said that the accused had cooperated fully, had apologised and were eager to leave Malta as soon as possible.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, declared each of them guilty upon their own admission and condemned them to an 18-month jail term suspended for four years.

Confiscation of monies and other items was also ordered by the court.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.