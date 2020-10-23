FCCMA-Hitachi JV Malta, Urbaser-Terna and Consortium Suez - Tecnimont - Termomeccanica have been shortlisted in the pre-qualification questionnaire for WasteServ’s waste-to-energy plant.

As soon as the appeals period is concluded, these three “world-leading giants” will be invited to the next procurement stage, the invitation to participate in dialogue (ITPD), following which they will be asked to bid in the final competitive tender document, Wasteserv said.

Wasteserv thanked all economic operators who have showed interest and participated in the process, which, it said, attracted very strong bids.

“The three best scoring bidders hold impressive portfolios. The scoring exercise was based on pre-established quantifiable criteria related to the bidders’ financial and economic standing, experience, and competence for the completion of this project.

“The shortlisted groups carry very strong financial and technical muscle and have vast experience in waste to energy plants. This gives Malta additional certainty that the project will be delivered impeccably and to standards that are second to none.”

Wasteserv said the plant will provide an essential environmental service as it will convert waste that would otherwise go to the landfill into green energy adding 4.5% as green energy to Malta’s total energy demand.

The waste to energy contract will include the design and construction of the facility; estimated in the region of €160 to €190 million, and its commissioning and operation for a period of 20 years with a further financial outlay of €200 million. The plant is expected to commence operations in about three years