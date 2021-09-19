A three-year-old boy was grievously injured when he was hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said on Sunday afternoon the accident happened in Triq it-Turisti on Saturday at 6pm.

The Macedonian boy, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Kia Avella that was being driven by a 30-year-old man who also lives in St Paul’s Bay.

The boy was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.